STONINGTON — The Josh Piver Scholarship Foundation will host its annual Pig & Oyster Roast Fundraiser at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., on Sunday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food, music by Jeff Lewis, a silent auction, dessert and a cash bar.
Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the scholarship foundation.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/josh-piver-scholarship-fundraiser-tickets-343820886527.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.