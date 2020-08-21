Artists begin setting up Friday for this weekend’s 24th annual Virtu Art Festival in Wilcox Park. The festival will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 4. Admission is free. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
