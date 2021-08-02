PHOTOS: Pollen collection flight Aug 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now A honey bee collects pollen from a water lily blossom on Monday in Farm Pond at the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Kingstown. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A honey bee collects pollen from a water lily blossom on Monday in Farm Pond at the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Kingstown. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A honey bee collects pollen from a water lily blossom on Monday in Farm Pond at the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Kingstown. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A honey bee collects pollen from a water lily blossom on Monday in Farm Pond at the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Kingstown. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A honey bee collects pollen from a water lily blossom on Monday in Farm Pond at the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Kingstown. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Shakespeare in the Park is back! St. Pius X property sales help church pay down debt Stonington requires masks at town hall, human services as region combats rise in cases Rhode Island has 'high' coronavirus transmission rate U.S. hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge Watch Hill firefighters to host annual safety night open house Lamont considers required state employee masking, vaccinations Conn. law aims to speed up job certification of military spouses View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.