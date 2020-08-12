Stonington Patrol Officer Tom Wholean and Stonington Youth Officer Kerry Browning work on chalk art at the entrance to the department on Tuesday for the Community Chalk Art Contest (#BetterTogether), sponsored by the Stonington COMO in partnership with the Stonington Police Department and other agencies. The contest is part of a regional initiative to promote unity across businesses and town departments. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
