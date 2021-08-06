PHOTOS: Anglers begin/end their stints at sundown at the Weekapaug Breachway Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now An angler on the Weekapaug Breachway calls it a day as the sun sets last Monday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The Weekapaug Breachway is a favorite spot for anglers to try their luck, like these fishing as the sun sets on Monday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now An angler on the Weekapaug Breachway calls it a day as the sun sets last Monday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The Weekapaug Breachway is a favorite spot for anglers to try their luck, like this one fishing as the sun sets on Monday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Beautiful opening day for the Charlestown Seafood Festival Hope Valley couple's documentary on Arctic sea ice to debut at R.I. film festival Providence St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for September Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for first time PHOTOS: Anglers begin/end their stints at sundown at the Weekapaug Breachway Hiring in U.S. surges in July, but the variant is the wild card Pause on student loan payments extended through January Relay for Life returns to Westerly High track on Aug. 13 View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.