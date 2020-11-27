Brian Kodzis, owner of Paddle Surf RI in Avondale, and friend Andrew Roque, not pictured, both of Westerly, were the envy of traditional surfers Friday, riding their electronic hydrofoils off Westerly Town Beach. The powered hydrofoils ride above the water surface and don’t require any waves. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
