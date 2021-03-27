032521 WES Exterior work at RR station hh 35177.JPG
Buy Now

A crew contracted by Amtrak works on the exterior archway connecting the present station with the new addition housing the tunnel elevator at the Westerly train station on Thursday. The new structure will have an exterior stucco surface that closely matches the current station’s exterior. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance upgrade is on track for a tentative late spring completion. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.