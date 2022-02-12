021122 WLD park walkers TM
Buy Now

Walkers enjoy temperatures in the low 50s while taking a stroll in Westerly’s Wilcox Park during the late afternoon on Friday. The mild weather continued on Saturday with a high of 54 at Westerly State Airport. But that's all about to change — Sunday's forecast called for snow showers and a high of 33. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun

 Tim Martin

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.