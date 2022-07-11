Viraj Shriwardhankar, of Bellingham, Mass., an intern for the Colonial Theatre, tightens a screw under the front of the stage being constructed Monday for the theater's upcoming performances of “Waiting for Godot” in Wilcox Park in Westerly. Performances are scheduled July 22 through Aug. 13 in the park. Visit colonialtheaterart.org for more information. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun