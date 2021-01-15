011421 STN Lady Lynn repairs hh 24491.JPG
Buy Now

Roderick Grimshaw, a deckhand on the Lady Lynn, a lobster boat out of Stonington, talks on his cellphone Friday as he and the rest of the crew wait for an engine part to arrive from Narragansett’s Rhode Island Engine Co. The boat is owned by Roderick’s father, Michael Grimshaw. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.