022221 STN Snowy Town dock hh 30952.JPG
Buy Now

The recent stretch of winter weather has kept crews aboard fishing boats busy clearing snow from their boats at the Stonington Town Dock, especially after the most recent snow last Sunday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.