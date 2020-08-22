PHOTO: Setting a course for Fishers Island Sound Aug 22, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The schooner Argia departs Steamboat Wharf in Mystic and heads down the Mystic River with a load of passengers aboard for a day cruise on Thursday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Board seeks financial information on Tower Street center before making recommendations on property PHOTOS: Virtu Art Festival opens in Wilcox Park Coronavirus in New England: More cases linked to Maine wedding reception N.Y. woman charged in Mystic hotel stabbing released on bond In the Easy Chair with RaéVen Kelly Dinwoodie In My Own Shoes: Inside the nursing home in 50 years Ashaway's Sposato experiencing the bright lights of Division I baseball at URI Postscripts: Even if Harmony St. was anything but, name suits history of borough byways View More
