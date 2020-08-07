PHOTO: Rollin' on the river Aug 7, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The iconic motor yacht Aphrodite, which can be seen every summer in Watch Hill, motors up the Pawcatuck River past the Avondale shoreline on Thursday. Aphrodite was first launched in May of 1937. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Chamber: Westerly-Pawcatuck is open for business amid virus travel restrictions URI researcher maps commercial fishing activity; aim is to reduce conflict with wind farm developers Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine that's 50 percent effective is acceptable National Guard joins power repair efforts in Conn. as anger mounts Westerly man charged after allegedly attacking, injuring cousin on High Street PHOTO: Rollin' on the river Practicing Faith: God is always there in the room with you Washington Trust named one of Rhode Island’s Best Places to Work View More
