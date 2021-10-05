PHOTO: Ducks take a break Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two call ducks appear to be headless as they rest on a drainage cover located in the Wilcox Park pond on Monday. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Stonington voters reject both tax abatement, ordinance banning marijuana businesses Town Council to consider options regarding Potter Hill dam North Stonington introduces non-emergency alert system to enhance communication with residents Chariho offers counseling, extends condolences after senior student dies About 1,200 Conn. state workers not compliant with COVID order Two R.I. men face federal fines after flares trigger needless maritime search Three killed in fiery crash on Interstate 95 in West Warwick Conn.high school apologizes for racist taunts following football game with Montville View More
