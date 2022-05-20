0513022 WLD taxed to death TM
A life-sized replica of a skeleton sits in the front passenger seat of a parked car on East Main Street in Mystic on Thursday. The owner, who declined to give his name, says the skeleton stays there all the time and represents a Connecticut taxpayer who has been "taxed to death." | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun

 Tim Martin

