GROTON — Pfizer Groton has donated 25 laptop computers for injured veterans completing higher-education programs following military service. Work Vessels for Vets, a Mystic-based nonprofit, received the shipment of computers to support its program to equip America’s veterans with the tools they need to make a successful transition from service-connected injuries to new career training for civilian life.
John Niekrash, Work Vessels for Vets founder and chairman said, “The transition from combat to civilian careers is difficult, especially for veterans who cope with injuries. Our nonprofit mission looks to offer a 'hand up' to help these heroes know that they are supported and equipped to develop a sense of independence as they begin to heal.”
“Due to the current pandemic,” said Cathy Cook, executive director at the nonprofit, “Work Vessels for Vets has been forced to cancel all fundraising events. This resulted in an increase of the waiting list for its programs. The in-kind donation of laptops was greatly needed. We rely on in-kind donations and financial support to make these dreams come true. It is only possible with generous donations from corporations like Pfizer that upcycle refurbished items to help us offer a hand up to our returning veterans.”
Visit WVFV.org for more information.
