WESTERLY — The annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race, one of the region's beloved annual events, has officially been canceled, according to a statement from Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber Foundation, the organization that sponsors the event.
"We did not make this decision lightly," Konicki said, noting that she had been closely monitoring conditions and state edicts before making the decision.
Konicki is asking schools and non-profit organizations in possession of 2020 Duck Sponsorship Certificates to return them to the chamber office before June 15. Curbside pick-up services are available, she said. Alternatively, arrangements can be made to pick up the certificates.
Konicki also urged people who have paid to sponsor ducks in the race and who are entitled to full refunds consider forgoing a refund and donating the funds to support the non-profit organization where they purchased the certificate.
The chamber foundation had considered moving the race to June, according to event Chairman Rudi Hauser, but with restrictions on large public gatherings the idea "is just not possible."
Begun in 1998, duck race is a fundraising vehicle for area schools and non-profit organizations that attracts about 8,000 people to downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck each spring. A 2017 independent economic impact study by Witan Intelligence revealed the event generates $755,000 for the local economy, Konicki said.
"We’d like to thank our sponsors and community partners for the patience they have shown during these recent weeks," Konicki said. "Their partnership is truly appreciated and we look forward to working with everyone to insure that the next Pawcatuck River Duck Race is bigger and better than ever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.