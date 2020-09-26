WESTERLY — A pasta-to-go fundraiser will be held to benefit a local family, the Medeiroses, whose young son, Nathan, is being treated for a rare form of cancer.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Amanda’s Pantry, 37 Beach St. There will be pasta dinners for takeout and a basket raffle.
COVID-19 rules and regulations will be enforced and masks must be worn. Tickets are $20. For tickets or more information, call 860-449-3493.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.