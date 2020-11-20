HARTFORD — The annual Operation E.L.F. (Embracing Lonely Families) campaign helps families of deployed Connecticut National Guard members ease hardship during the holidays and address the stresses of deployment throughout the year.
The Connecticut Military Department, in conjunction with the Lieutenant Governor’s office, is collecting donations of funds or gift cards as part of the E.L.F. campaign.
The traditional Operation E.L.F. holiday party will not be held. In lieu of the party, participating families will receive gifts on Friday, Dec. 20, at a drive-thru event in Middletown.
Donations may be mailed or dropped off at Connecticut National Guard Foundation, 360 Broad St., Hartford, CT, 06105. To donate online by credit card or PayPal, visit Ctngfi.org. No toys are being accepted this year.
— Sun staff
