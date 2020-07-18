WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly received $4,500 in emergency food assistance from the Ocean State Charities Trust. The funds will be used by the center’s Food Pantry to feed and assist individuals facing food insecurity, especially amid job losses and reduced incomes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center's Food Pantry offers four programs to help with hunger. The Food Assistance Program provides a week’s worth of food to local residents every 30 days, complementing other programs such as SNAP and meals provided for children from local public schools.
When schools are in session, the Power Pack Program provides nutritious meals and supplies to local schoolchildren in need every weekend during the school year. When schools break for the summer, and during extended holidays, the SPLASH Program (Summer Program Looking to Alleviate Student Hunger) furnishes underserved children with a week’s worth of healthy breakfastes and lunches every week through the duration of closure. The center offers fresh produce, grown in its Community Garden in Charlestown for Food Pantry clients. Sustainably cultivated by center staff and local volunteers, vegetables and produce from the Community Garden provide supplemental nutrition for both the center's Food Pantry and the pantries of peer nonprofit agencies in the region.
For more information and how to donate or sign on as a client, visit jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069.
— Sun staff
