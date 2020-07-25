NORTH STONINGTON — Virginia McChesney of Ledyard was awarded the 2020 Anna Coit Memorial Scholarship by the North Stonington Garden Club.
McChesney is a 2020 graduate of Ledyard High School and will attend Huntington University in Indiana in the fall. She is planning a major in agribusiness management.
Throughout her high school years, McChesney's focus has been in Ledyard’s agriscience and technology program. She has received numerous awards, including the Excellence in Horticulture, Holdridge Home and Garden award, Star Agribusiness award, and a scholarship given to a student who has contributed to the moral fiber of Ledyard High.
Sun staff
