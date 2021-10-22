NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington PTO will host a Fall Fest on the grounds of the North Stonington Elementary School, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road, on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event will include a live band, hayride, truck or treat, rock wall, bounce house, carnival games, photo station, pumpkin painting, local vendors, and food for sale by different groups in the school district.
The local 4H club will host a petting zoo and local cub scouts and girl scouts will help run carnival games. The North Stonington Rec Department will run a Halloween egg hunt by flashlight.
For more information, visit facebook.com/nostopto.
— Sun staff
