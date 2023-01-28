NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Education Foundation is now accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni 2023 at Wheeler High School. Nominees who graduated in 2003 or earlier will be considered. Prospective candidates must have contributed to society in a positive way.
Nominations are due by Wednesday, Feb. 15. The honoree(s) will be inducted during the foundation’s annual Celebration of Excellence Dinner Dance at Lake of Isles on March 25.
For full criteria requirements and nomination forms, visit nsefoundation.org.
— Sun staff
