WESTERLY — The Friends of the Memorial Library and Wilcox Park are holding a New Member Contest. Anyone who becomes a new member by Friday, April 2, will have a chance to win one of four Easter Book Baskets filled with stationery supplies, toys, stuffed animals and books.
Current members will also be entered in the drawing, which will take place on April 2 at noon. The winners will be notified and can claim their basket at the circulation desk at the library, 44 Broad St., on Friday, April 2, or Saturday, April 3.
For more information, call Maria Bernier at 401-596-7508 or join at the circulation desk at the library.
— Sun staff
