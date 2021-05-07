MYSTIC — The Mystic Woman’s Club will distribute $15,000 from the club’s thrift shop and eBay sales.
Recipients of grants include the WARM Center, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Stonington Free Library, Mystic & Noank Library, Groton Food Locker, Groton Public Schools, Madonna Place, Martin House, New London Homeless Hospitality Center, Riverfront Children’s Center, Safe Futures, Thames River Community Service and FRESH New London. Scholarships will be distributed to students at Stonington High School, Ella T. Grasso Technical High School, Marine Science Magnet High School, and Fitch High School.
The Mystic Woman’s Club is a member of The General Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information, visit mysticwoman’sclub.org or email MWC@mysticwomansclub.org. The thrift shop is located at 165 South Broad St. in Pawcatuck.
— Sun staff
