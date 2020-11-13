MYSTIC — Peter Armstrong has been appointed the next president and CEO of Mystic Seaport Museum by the museum’s board of trustees. With more than 25 years of experience as a museum professional on two continents, Armstrong will join the museum from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, where he is senior director of museum operations and education.
Prior to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Armstrong was at the United Kingdom’s National Museum of Arms and Armour, also known as the Royal Armouries. The Royal Armouries has three museums, the most famous of which is the Tower of London. During his tenure, Armstrong developed and promoted several major exhibitions, including Henry VIII: Dressed to Kill at the Tower of London.
The board also announced the appointment of Christina Connett Brophy as senior vice president of curatorial affairs and senior director of museum galleries. Brophy is the Douglas and Cynthia Crocker Endowed Chair for the chief curator at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, where she has been a senior executive for seven years. She has curated more than 30 exhibitions, notably A Spectacle in Motion: The Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage ‘Round the World and A Wild Note of Longing: Albert Pinkham Ryder and a Century of American Art, which will open in June 2021.
“We are excited about the appointments of Peter and Christina as they bring well-honed, complementary talents to MSM. Peter has extensive management skills and experience as director of operations of a large and complex museum organization combined with great marketing knowhow. Christina brings outstanding maritime museum curatorial experience and demonstrated success in innovative programming and exhibitions development,” said Michael S. Hudner, chair of the Mystic Seaport Museum Board of Trustees. “Both Peter and Christina have had exceptional achievements in broadening and diversifying more traditional audiences with new approaches to increase the appeal of well-known institutions to a changing world.”
Hudner expressed gratitude for retiring president and CEO Steve White, who is working to ensure a smooth transition of leadership as the museum navigates the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over White’s 12 years at the helm, the museum was recognized for the ambition of its initiatives, notably the restoration and 38th voyage of the 1841 whaleship Charles W. Morgan and the fundraising and construction of the $15 million McGraw Gallery Quadrangle project anchored by the award-winning Thompson Exhibition Building.
— Sun staff
