MYSTIC — The Mystic Garden Club awarded $19,000 in grants, scholarships and donations to the local community.
Grants and donations were awarded to the following organizations: The Avalonia Land Conservancy, Deans Mill Elementary School, Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, The Denison Society, FRESH New London, Eastern Connecticut Community Gardens Association, Groton Open Space Association, Lower Mystic Cemetery, Mystic Downtown Fountain, Mystic-Noank Library, Mystic River Historical Society, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Riverfront Children’s Center, Stonington Beautification Committee and West Vine Street School.
In addition, the club is responsible for the purchase, design and maintenance of the flower boxes in downtown Mystic, as well as providing monthly flowers for garden therapy sessions at Mystic Healthcare.
Scholarships were awarded to the following students: Virginia McChesney, Ledyard High School, attending Huntington University to major in agricultural business management; Lily Flack, Marine Science-Magnet High School, attending St. Mary’s College of Maryland to major in environmental sciences; Kelly Morgan and Jennifer Paul, Three Rivers College students, both continuing to major in environmental engineering technology.
The major fundraiser of the club is the annual Greens Sale in December. The club usually runs an annual plant sale in conjunction with the Mystic-Noank Library Spring Fair. But due to the pandemic, the sale this spring was canceled. Members donated money to support the library by having a members-only plant sale from their gardens.
Officers for the 2020-21 year are Catherine Alsop, president; Joan Sienkiewicz, vice president; Andrea Storer, recording secretary, Marie Walter, corresponding secretary; Donna Abbott, treasurer; and Shirley Sebastian, assistant treasurer.
For more information, visit mysticgardenclub.org.
— Sun staff
