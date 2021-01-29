WESTERLY — The Misquamicut Business Association’s annual fundraiser, the Tropical Luau Party, will be held virtually on Friday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., with entertainment and a silent auction.
Funds from the event will be used to support the association’s Road Crew, which picks up trash, beautifies, paints curbing, maintains traffic islands and shrubbery, and keeps the beach area clean. Funds will also be used for family events at the beach.
The event will livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/MisquamicutBeach and youtube.com/channel/UCp7z092kpuYlcT1mR8TUFDQ, and will include music from John Ford Coley, John Batdorf, Al Copley, Nina J and Mark Dawson. There will be comedy from Krystal Dyer and the event will be hosted by Eric Lutes and Meaghan Mooney.
The silent auction is currently active and will end at 9 p.m. on the night of the luau. To make a bid for items that include hotel stays, a Block Island getaway, cornhole games, collector plates, jewelry, tools, Misquamicut items, and gift certificates to shops and restaurants, visit 32auctions.com/misquamicutluau2021.
For more information, visit misquamicut.org.
— Sun staff
