Masonicare Hospice is seeking volunteers for Westerly and all of Connecticut.
Hospice volunteers assist in many ways, including companionship, both in person or through phone calls, sitting vigil, quiet conversations, family support, expressive arts, spiritual care, and clerical tasks in the office. Masonicare Hospice is also looking for veterans who are interested in visiting other veterans through the “We Honor Veterans” program.
Volunteers set their own time schedules and will receive ongoing support and training. Complimentary, virtual or in-person training classes are available. For more information, call Pamela McCauley, volunteer coordinator, at 860-980-2657.
— Sun staff
