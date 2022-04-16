BRIDGEPORT — A mandatory sprinkler irrigation schedule has been put into effect by the Aquarion Water Company for customers in Groton, Mystic and Stonington.
The schedule will help to conserve water supplies by reducing overwatering of lawns and gardens through a maximum two-days-per-week schedule. The conservation program helps to ensure local water supplies remain sufficient for critical needs such as human consumption and fire protection.
The permanent, twice-weekly irrigation schedule for homes and businesses with automatic sprinkler irrigation systems, based on the last digit of the address, is: even numbers, or addresses with no digits, may water Sunday and Wednesday, midnight to 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. to midnight; and odd numbers may water on Saturday and Tuesday, midnight to 10 a.m., or 6 p.m. to midnight.
Some residents may qualify for a variance from the schedule. If customers, for example, have installed new plantings or sod in the spring, they would be allowed to water more frequently to help get plants established.
For more information about the new irrigation schedule, and information about landscaping and gardening with less water, visit aquarionwater.com/conserve.
Sun staff
