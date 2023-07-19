PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a 38-year-old man has died after trying to rescue two swimmers who were in distress Tuesday at Scarborough North State Beach.
According to witnesses, a boy, 17, went into the water and quickly became distressed. A 21-year-old woman who came to the beach with the teenager saw him from the shoreline and went in to help him, but also struggled, DEM said.
The man, who did not know either swimmer, then went out to try to rescue them, DEM said. Swimmers from the DEM Division of Law Enforcement and Narragansett Police Department were able to rescue the boy and woman and help bring the man aboard a Narragansett Fire Department boat, which took him to Point Judith.
All victims were taken to South County Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, and the boy and woman were released, DEM said.
DEM had not released the man's identification Wednesday afternoon, pending notification of family members.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.