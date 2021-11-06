WESTERLY — U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin (D-2nd District) will hold a Lunch with Langevin to meet and chat with constituents at Pizza Place, 43 Broad St., on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Attendees may ask questions, share concerns and discuss ways to make Rhode Island a better place to live and work. In addition to discussing legislation, staff will be available to discuss issues with individuals for whom the representative’s office may be able to provide assistance.
The event is free. Masks are required. For more information, visit langevin.house.gov.
— Sun staff
