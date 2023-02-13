PROVIDENCE — For lovers seeking a joyride this Valentine’s Day, a decline in gas prices could potentially help them to drive a few more miles.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline dropped 4 cents to $3.36 per gallon over the past week in Rhode Island, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday.
Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said pump prices have fallen every day since Jan. 28, with fewer people fueling up and lower costs for oil behind the price dip.
“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine's Day,” Gugliotta said, "and if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through next week."
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million last week. If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices will drop further.
AAA Northeast’s Feb. 13 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 6 cents lower than last week at averaging $3.41 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents higher than a month ago and 7 cents lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
