Local organizations awarded grants from CT Office of the ArtsThe Connecticut Office of the Arts awarded $1,014,063 in FY 2023 Supporting Arts Grants to 219 Connecticut arts organizations.
Local institutions receiving grants included the following: in Stonington, Green Planet Films Inc. received $2,592; La Grua Center, $5,290; Mystic Paper Beasts Theatre Company, $2,019; and Salt Marsh Opera, $6,410; in Mystic, Mystic River Chorale received $2,525, and Noank Mystic Community Band (As Time Goes By), $1,000; and in New London, 7th Regiment Youth Performing Arts Organization received $3,081; Connecticut Early Music Society, $7,210; Connecticut Lyric Opera Inc., $8,279; Connecticut Storytelling Center, $4,386; Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, $4,328; New London Cultural District Commission, City of, $6,447; and Thames Valley Music School, $4,796.
For a full list of awardees or more information, visit portal.ct.gov/DECD/Content/Arts-and-Culture/Funding_Opportunities/Supporting-Arts-Grant.
Gas prices down a penny in Rhode Island over past weekPROVIDENCE — Consistency in oil pricing in recent weeks has helped bring stability to local prices, with costs dropping by a penny per gallon over the past week.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.84 per gallon. The price is 1 cent below a week ago, but remains 32 cents higher than last month.
“The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid 3 cents in the past week to $3.77, and prices locally have been stable recently,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “The main reason is the global cost for oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been stuck in a narrow price range of $85 to $92 a barrel for several weeks.”
Rhode Island’s gas price is 7 cents higher than the national average of $3.77 per gallon. The national average on Monday was 13 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents higher than the same day last year.
