The following doctors at Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial Hospitals were included in Connecticut Magazine’s 2021 Top Doctors in America:
Paul Bourguignon, surgery; Mical Campbell, gastroenterology; Frank Dellacono, otolaryngology; Francis Falck, ophthalmology; John Frese, gastroenterology; Jon Gaudio, cardiovascular disease; Alan Greenwald, gastroenterology; Michael Halperin, orthopedic surgery; Christopher Hutchins, orthopedic surgery; Amzad Khan, gastroenterology; Stephen Lattanzi, medical oncology; John Lee, plastic surgery; Robert Levin, rheumatology; Harry Ma, vascular surgery; Mohsin Malik, dermatology; Debra Miller, dermatology; Geoffrey Nadzam, surgery; Thomas Peter, nephrology; Fred Santoro, pediatrics; Eugene Sapozhnikov, gastroenterology; and George Yavorek, colon and rectal surgery.
“Each year, it’s a source of great pride to see so many of our physician partners and medical staff represented on the list of top doctors,” said Patrick Green, president and CEO, Westerly and Lawrence + Memorial hospitals. “We commend our colleagues for being honored this year. These outstanding physicians represent the compassionate and high-quality care that is provided within Yale New Haven Health every day.”
Connecticut Magazine partnered with Castle Connolly, a leading national health care research company, to compile the annual list of the state’s top physicians.
The 2021 nomination period was in February, and physicians are able to nominate colleagues and peers who are board certified in their specialty and 10 years post medical school. Castle Connolly then makes the final determination.
— Sun staff
