GROTON — Ledge Light Health District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St.
The Moderna vaccine and a limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone who is 18 years old or older and needs a first or second dose or is eligible for a booster dose. No appointment, insurance or ID is needed.
In addition, the following vaccination clinics are scheduled in New London:
• Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2 to 6 p.m. for ages 12-plus: New London Public Library, 63 Huntington St.; Pfizer 12-plus, Moderna or J&J 18-plus.
• Thursday, Jan. 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 11 and 18-plus: Jennings School, 50 Mercer St.; Pfizer 5-11, Moderna or limited supply J&J 18-plus.
• Saturday, Jan. 29, noon to 4 p.m. for ages 5-plus: McDonald’s, 406 Colman St.; Pfizer 5-plus, Moderna or J&J 18-plus
The current booster recommendations are as follows:
For individuals who received the Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot:
• Severely immunocompromised at one month or more after their initial series.
• Everyone age 18 or over at five months or more after their initial series.
For individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot:
• Severely immunocompromised at one month or more after their initial series.
• Everyone age 12-plus at five months or more after their initial series.
For individuals who received the J&J vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Mixing and matching (heterologous series): Both the FDA and CDC support individuals to receive a booster dose that is a different vaccine type than they originally received for their primary series if they choose. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.
Visit LLHD.org for more information.
— Sun staff
