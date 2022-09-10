The recent diatribe written by Robert Lombardo misrepresents Victoria Gu. His listing a recent address for Victoria Gu as Edgeware Street, Charlestown, MA was incorrect, based on the zip code that he apparently did not notice. Actually, that street is in Charlestown, RI. He used this erroneous information to claim that Ms. Gu was not a RI resident at that time.
Mr. Lombardo called Ms. Gu “crafty and opportunistic", but fails to mention that his candidate of choice, Ms. Ahern, was registered as an Independent when she filed to run for State Senate in June, and later changed her registration to Democrat. Is it possible that Ms. Ahern changed her registration to Democrat so she would not have to compete in a primary with Independent candidate Caswell Cooke? Does Mr. Lombardo think those nasty names also apply to her?
Sarah Perry
Westerly
