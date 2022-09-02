As we head to the primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13, it’s important to note that of the three candidates in the running for the state Senate seat in District 38, Sharon Ahern is the candidate endorsed by the Westerly Democratic Town Committee. This means that, after careful consideration, she was voted by our Executive Board to be the candidate best suited to represent Westerly and the portions of Charlestown and South Kingstown that comprise District 38.
Why did we choose Sharon? Because she has extensive municipal experience and has served the town of Westerly well over the years, particularly as the town’s chief of staff and currently in her capacity as Town Council president. Sharon has a solid understanding of the numerous local and state issues. It is disturbing that her stance on gun control has been misrepresented by some individuals and that her position on reproductive rights was also misrepresented in a recent publication. Sharon is clear that she supports gun control and the codification of Roe v. Wade by the state. Please take the time to visit her website at SharonAhernFor38.com for more information and to contact her directly.
The Westerly Democratic Town Committee urges you to vote in this important primary, as there are a number of critical seats at stake. You can see our endorsements and other candidates, both state and local, on our website, WesterlyDemocrats.org. In the meantime, we again urge you to vote for Sharon; she is the only candidate who has the experience, education and knowledge required to effectively lead District 38.
Leo Manfred
Westerly
The writer is the chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee.
