WESTERLY — Dr. Robert Legare, associate clinical professor of medicine and medical director of the Smilow Cancer Hospital care centers in Westerly and Waterford, was the recipient of the 2020 Dr. Joseph DiMase Memorial Healthcare Professional Award.
The award was presented during the virtual Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island’s Cancer Summit, during which Legare delivered a keynote address on “Archetype or Genotype — Universal Themes and Precision Medicine: A Dichotomy Toward Cure.”
The award honors the dedication of Dr. Joseph DiMase, founder of the Screening Colonoscopies for Uninsured Persons program in Rhode Island, which served hundreds of uninsured Rhode Islanders, ultimately saving lives and continuing to screen those at risk for colorectal cancer. Legare will be recognized for his lifelong dedication to and champion for cancer prevention, improving detection, increasing access to health and social services, and striving for an overall reduction in the burden of cancer on patients.
— Sun staff
