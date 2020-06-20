In the media as well as in TV shows and movies, pre-marital, or pre-nuptial agreements always seem to get a bad rap as the document that dooms marriages. We often see a fiancé who finds one in their partner’s things and is so taken back the marriage is called off.
While it is true that the idea of a pre-marital agreement may still cause some hard feelings, in reality, it is really nothing more than a contract the spouses enter into prior to the marriage to formalize their agreement in case of divorce. Let’s face it, no matter what the reasons, there is always the possibility that unhappy differences may arise in a marriage that may cause it to breakdown. No one can predict it but it happens. This is where a pre-marital agreement can come in handy.
Basically, the spouses set out the terms and conditions that will govern should their marriage end in divorce. While the content can vary widely, the most common provisions of a pre-marital agreement deal with the division and retention of property, sharing of debts and obligations and spousal support. Generally, pre-marital agreements do not deal with children issues, as these issues are governed by the best interests of the children at the time of the divorce.
Typically, the parties stipulate that whatever property and assets they bring into the marriage will remain theirs if they break up. They often waive and relinquish any claims they would have to the other’s assets acquired before the marriage while they agree on the percentage they will each share in the assets and investments acquired during the marriage, including the appreciation of previously held assets. Similarly, they can also agree on the share each will be responsible for in any debts and obligations incurred during the marriage.
Generally, to be valid and enforceable, the pre-marital agreement must be fair to both sides and meet certain basic conditions:
The agreement must be in writing, as courts rarely ever enforce oral pre-marital agreements.
The agreement must be executed voluntarily, knowingly and without duress or other pressure or undue influence. Each side must have the opportunity to have their own attorney review the agreement and render to them independent advice and counsel. In short, it must be fair and without surprises.
There must also be a full and fair disclosure of assets on both sides at the time of execution as well as an indication of good-faith dealings between the spouses.
The agreement and its terms cannot be unconscionable, meaning no part of it can be unethical, immoral or so unfair to one party that it shocks the conscious. It cannot be unreasonable or dishonest. These parties are, in fact, getting married soon, so their pre-marital agreement cannot be a way for one to get the upper hand on the other or use it to reduce the other’s rights.
The agreement must be executed by the parties, not by their attorneys, agents or others on their behalf, and must be signed in front of a notary public.
No one likes to think about the end of a marriage, especially during the happy time of courtship and planning a wedding. But responsible planning, especially if there are significant assets, can come in handy if things break down, sparing the couple from even worse financial arguments later. An experienced attorney can be helpful in this area.
Marc Page is an attorney with a general law practice in downtown Westerly. He is licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut and can be reached at 401-596-1726.
