Ledge Light Health District has been awarded a $100,256 grant from the Connecticut Department of Public Health to implement the SECT Immunization Action Program, the first of a five-year grant.
Over the next five years, the health district will work with local health care providers, schools, community organizations and parents to increase childhood immunization rates across southeast Connecticut and successfully link children at risk for childhood diseases to a medical home so their immunizations may be tracked.
In addition to the immunization program, the grant will enable the addition of a new bilingual/bicultural community health worker, who will assist Hispanic families in navigating the health care system and ensuring their children are vaccinated.
The Immunization Action Program grant will fund a unique public awareness campaign aimed at educating parents about the importance of getting vaccines that protect children from over 14 diseases, such as polio, measles, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), rubella (German measles), mumps, tetanus, etc. The project will also provide assessments in pediatric practices to improve vaccine delivery, and an outreach and tracking program using the statewide immunization information system known as CT WiZ.
For more information, visit portal.ct.gov/DPH/Immunizations/CONNECTICUT-IMMUNIZATION--PROGRAM. Residents may request a free copy of their or their child’s immunizations by calling 860-509-7929. For more information on the program, call Cindy Barry at 860-448-4883.
Sun staff
