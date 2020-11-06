With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, the town of Stonington changed from a yellow to orange community as of Thursday.
The change came after Stonington reached 12.8 cases per 100,000 population. The State of Connecticut Department of Health classifies an orange community as any town with 10-14 cases per 100,000. Stonington has seen a total of 33 cases over the past two weeks.
According to the state’s new framework for COVID-19 response, communities with an orange alert are advised to avoid larger events, reduce group sizes and limit time with non-family members. Further information can be found on the state’s website at https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.
Contact tracing by the Ledge Light Health District, which oversees case data in New London County, reported case connections to family and social gatherings as well as sporting events, according to the town of Stonington’s website. The town is asking residents to continue to remain diligent in following COVID-19 guidelines.
Due to the increase in cases, the state of Connecticut is also rolling back to phase 2.1 of reopening as of Friday. Changes include the reduction of crowd sizes in many sectors of business and earlier closing times for restaurants, entertainment or recreation venues, and indoor and outdoor events at commercial venues.
For more information on what this means for each specific sector of business, visit https://portal.ct.gov/DECD/Content/Coronavirus-Business-Recovery/Sector-Rules-and-Certification-for-Reopen.
The town of Stonington also provides a COVID-19 update on its website every Friday.
