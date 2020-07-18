STONINGTON —Elizabeth (Beth) Ladwig Leamon has received endorsement for the Democratic nomination for Judge of Probate serving the towns of Groton, Ledyard, North Stonington and Stonington from the Democratic town committees of Groton, Ledyard, Stonington and North Stonington.
She is running to replace Nick Kepler, who is retiring.
A practicing attorney for 18 years, Leamon is currently a partner in the firm of Leckerling, Ladwig & Leamon. Leamon grew up in Mystic and currently lives in Stonington.
She is a member of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee.
— Sun staff
