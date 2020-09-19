WESTERLY — The League of Women Voters South County will hold a voter registration event Tuesday in honor of National Registration Day.
League members plan to set up a tent outside the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, on the esplanade just opposite Town Hall, in order to register voters, according to league President Nina Rossomando. Plans call for two sessions, the first from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
People intending to register should have a driver's license or state ID. The deadline to register to vote for November's general election is Oct. 4, 2020.
Applications for mail ballots will also be available Tuesday.
For more information, visit the league's Facebook page at facebook.com/LWVRISC.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
