WESTERLY — The League of Women Voters South County will host Westerly candidate forums for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
The Town Council candidates’ forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The School Committee candidates’ forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m., followed by the forum for State Senate District 38 candidates at 7:15 p.m.
All forums will be held at the Westerly Town Hall, 45 Broad St. Forums may be attended in person or watched live streamed at westerlyri.gov. Links to the recorded forums will be posted at facebook.com/lwvrisc and lwvri.org.
During the forums, each candidate will be given time for an opening and closing statement and an opportunity to answer questions on issues confronting the town and the state. Questions were submitted by the public via an anonymous questionnaire and vetted by the South County League Voter Services Committee.
For more information, email lwvscri@gmail.com.
— Sun staff
