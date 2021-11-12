The League of Women Voters of Southeastern Connecticut will host a book discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The group will review “The Rise of the Rocket Girls,” by Nathalia Holt.
Diane Matta and Kim Blake will facilitate the discussion of the book that follows the work of the “women who propelled us from missiles to the moon to Mars,” and trace these women from the 1940s to the start of the 21st century.
Attendees may obtain copies of the book at local libraries or purchase a copy. To join the Zoom discussion, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85906769931?pwd=U2FDcGswZXVSK3dqbWZnZE5seVQxZz09
Contact Kim Blake at info.lwvsect@gmail.com for more information.
— Sun staff
