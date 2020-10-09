GROTON — State Sen. Heather Somers of Groton has received the endorsement of the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police and the Stonington Police Union.
Sgt. John Krupinsky of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police stated, “It is our honor as members of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police to endorse (Somers) for reelection to the 18th Senate District. (Somers has) been a longstanding friend of law enforcement. There is no question in our mind that (Somers) will continue to support law enforcement and keep the people of (her) district safe at a time when law and order have never been so important. I urge all citizens living in the 18th Senate District to join us in voting for Sen. Heather Somers and keep your communities safe.”
Lt. Michael Peckham, president of the Stonington Police Union, said, “On behalf of the men and women of the Stonington Police Union, we are pleased to announce our body has voted to endorse (Somers for) reelection to the State Senate. As a legislator representing Stonington, (Somers has) been a reliable champion for law enforcement and common-sense solutions to keep eastern Connecticut communities safe. Our officers appreciate (her) support for law enforcement, leadership to combat opioid addiction, and work to help first responders with PTSD get access to the care and treatment they deserve — without jeopardizing their careers or retirement. We look forward to (her) reelection.”
— Sun staff
