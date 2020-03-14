STATE HOUSE — Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease
No session next week
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has canceled legislative session and committee hearings next week.
Minimum wage increase signed into law
Legislation (2020-S 2147A, 2020-H 7157A) sponsored by Sen. Erin Lynch Prata, D-Warwick, and Rep. David A. Bennett, D- Warwick,to raise the state’s minimum wage by $1 to $11.50 an hour on Oct. 1 was signed into law by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.
Film tax credit bill approved
The General Assembly has approved legislation (2020-H 7247A, 2020-S 2326A) introduced by Rep. Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, and Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, D-Middletown, that amends the state’s motion picture tax credit program by allowing productions to claim tax credits even if the majority of production is not done within the state, as long as the production spends a minimum of $10 million within Rhode Island during a 12-month span.
Rep. Giraldo sworn in
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea administered the oath of office to the newest member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo, D-Central Falls. He was chosen by the voters of District 56 in a special election March 3 to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of former Rep. Shelby Maldonado.
Protecting shoreline access
Rep. Terri Cortvriend, D-Portsmouth, and House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, R-Block Island, have proposed legislation (2020-H 7755) to prevent the criminal prosecution of anyone who attempts to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed shoreline rights on a sandy or rocky shore within 10 feet of the most recent high tide line. Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski, D-South Kingstown, is sponsoring the bill (2020-S 2756) in the Senate.
Classifying short-term rentals as commercial
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero, D-Jamestown, has introduced legislation (2020-H 7850) to enable municipalities to classify dwellings that are rented for more than 30 non-consecutive days in a year as commercial properties.
Limiting NDAs
Sen. James C. Sheehan, D-North Kingstown, has introduced two bills that would limit nondisclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment. The first bill (2020-S 2558) would place limits on the terms that can be included in an agreement that settles a claim of sexual harassment, retaliation for reporting sexual harassment and stalking. The second bill (2020-S 2563) would define “nondisclosure agreement” and identify mandatory and permissible nondisclosure agreement language.
Increasing microbrewery retail sales
Rep. Michael Morin, D-Woonsocket, has introduced legislation that would increase the amount of alcohol that the state’s microbreweries can sell at retail. The bill (2020-H 8005) would modify limitations on quantities of malt beverages and distilled spirits that can be sold at retail by certain licensed breweries and distilleries for off-premises consumption.
New prescription guidelines
The House has passed legislation (2020-H 7398) introduced by Rep. Gregg Amore, D-East Providence, that would exclude chronic intractable pain from the definition of “acute pain management” for the purposes of prescribing opioid medication. The bill calls for new guidelines for the treatment of chronic intractable pain. Similar legislation (2020-S 2386) has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Frank S. Lombardi, D-Cranston.
Hearings on IGT/Twin River
The House and Senate Finance committees heard testimony on legislation (2020-H 7523, 2020-S 2327) that enables the State Lottery Division of the Department of Revenue to enter into a contract extension with IGT Global Solutions Corporation and contract extensions with Twin River and affiliates of Twin River. House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, D-Cranston, and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, are the sponsors.
