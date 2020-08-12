RICHMOND — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is asking motorists to prepare for a lane shift that will begin Sunday night, Aug. 16, at Exit 3 off Interstate 95.
The work, part of the $21.3 million Kingston Road Bridge replacement, will require moving northbound traffic over the median to a portion of the southbound bridge.
Interstate 95 southbound has already been shifted to the right on the southbound bridge. All lanes and ramps will remain open, but lanes will be narrowed to 11 feet, so the DOT is asking drivers to reduce their speed through the work zone. This traffic pattern will be in place until the end of 2020.
“By moving all traffic onto the southbound bridge, RIDOT will be able to demolish and replace the northbound bridge,” the DOT news release states. “In 2021, RIDOT will flip the traffic pattern and demolish and replace the southbound bridge.”
The Kingston Road Bridge is 68 years old and carries 51,300 vehicles per day. The DOT states that the bridge is only one rating point from being designated as structurally deficient.
The project, which also involves a reconfiguration of the ramps so traffic can go east or west on Route 138 from a single exit instead of two, is expected to be completed in spring 2022.
