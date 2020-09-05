NEW LONDON — Lawrence + Memorial Hospital will host free webinars on bariatric weight-loss surgery. Patients 60 or more pounds overweight and concerned about developing obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea or gastric reflux may be candidates for weight-loss surgery.
The webinars will be hosted by the hospital’s qualified bariatric surgeons on Sept. 17, 21 and 30; Oct. 6, 15, 19 and 28; Nov. 4, 10, 18 and 23; and Dec. 3 and 16. The webinar will be available in Spanish on Sept. 8 and Dec. 8. The Sept. 17, Oct. 19 and Dec. 3 sessions will be hosted by Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, chief of surgery at L+M.
Attendees will learn about the two surgical options available: a gastric bypass, which bypasses a portion of the stomach and “re-routes” food to the intestines, and a sleeve gastrectomy, in which nearly 80 percent of the stomach is removed leaving a long “sleeve” to restrict food intake. The minimally invasive procedures offer an opportunity for those who have struggled with morbid obesity to make behavior and lifestyle changes that can result in significant weight loss and health improvement.
A board-certified bariatric surgeon will discuss the criteria to qualify for surgery, the pros and cons of each procedure, the long-term health benefits, and the counseling and support services available to patients afterward. The surgeon will also answer questions about the team of experts in medicine, nursing, nutrition, psychology and surgery who lead the program, as well as the national accreditation that recognizes the bariatric surgery program for its safety, efficiency and commitment to quality care for the bariatric patient.
To register for the seminar, call 203-789-6237 or visit ynhh.org/services/bariatric-surgery/info-request-form.aspx.
— Sun staff
